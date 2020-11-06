Diplo to face off against challengers in virtual DJ battle during upcoming ‘Fuser’ livestream

Diplo is set to take on a number of competition winners in a virtual DJ battle this weekend to help launch the new video game Fuser.

Created by Harmonix, the studio behind such titles as Rock Band and DropMix, Fuser gives gamers the chance to become superstar DJs from the comfort of their own homes by offering them the platform to create unique mixes and mash-ups from over 100 timeless songs.

Each song in the Fuser catalog, which includes the likes of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’, The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, can be broken down into different samples that can then be dropped into four slots — drums, bass, guitar/piano and vocals — to create brand new mixes and takes on classic hits.

Diplo will showcase the mixing capabilities of Fuser during a special livestream on Fuser’s Twitch channel this Saturday (November 7) as he puts together a range of mixes in-game.

The stream, which kicks off at 7PM UK time and is expected to last for two hours, will also see the Major Lazer producer and DJ face off against a number of competition winners in a virtual DJ battle in the game.

Fuser will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on November 10, and you can find out more information about the game here.

Earlier this year, Diplo released his second studio album ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’.

