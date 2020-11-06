Search

Discover

NEWS

Diplo to face off against challengers in virtual DJ battle during upcoming ‘Fuser’ livestream

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 06, 2020

The Major Lazer producer and DJ is helping launch the new video game, which was made by the studio behind 'Rock Band' and 'DropMix'

Diplo is set to take on a number of competition winners in a virtual DJ battle this weekend to help launch the new video game Fuser.

Created by Harmonix, the studio behind such titles as Rock Band and DropMix, Fuser gives gamers the chance to become superstar DJs from the comfort of their own homes by offering them the platform to create unique mixes and mash-ups from over 100 timeless songs.

Each song in the Fuser catalog, which includes the likes of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’, The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, can be broken down into different samples that can then be dropped into four slots — drums, bass, guitar/piano and vocals — to create brand new mixes and takes on classic hits.

Diplo vs The World
Diplo vs The World (Picture: Fuser / Press)

Diplo will showcase the mixing capabilities of Fuser during a special livestream on Fuser’s Twitch channel this Saturday (November 7) as he puts together a range of mixes in-game.

The stream, which kicks off at 7PM UK time and is expected to last for two hours, will also see the Major Lazer producer and DJ face off against a number of competition winners in a virtual DJ battle in the game.

Fuser will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on November 10, and you can find out more information about the game here.

Earlier this year, Diplo released his second studio album ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’.

The post Diplo to face off against challengers in virtual DJ battle during upcoming ‘Fuser’ livestream appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 6 3
  1. JosephTThompson
    JosephThompson I am making 70 to 60 dollar par hour at home on laptop ,, This is make happy But now i'm Working four hour Dailly and make forty dollar Easily .. This is enough for me to glad my circle of relatives..How ?? I'm making this so u can do it Easily HERE...... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  2. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fKRvk
    ...show more
  3. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fKRvk
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.