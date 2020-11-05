Search

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop gift guide includes $1,995 Ouija board and a lamp made of bread

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • November 05, 2020

And a lamp made out of bread

Gwyneth Paltrow has published her annual Goop holiday guide.

The actress turned wellness entrepreneur has said this year’s selection of gifts to choose from aims to “meet the needs of today: less travel and more snacks, self-care, and booze. And yes, puzzles galore,” according to a description on the website.

On the list, Paltrow has included toilet paper costing $34 called No.2 toilet paper. “Toilet paper with a conscience (it’s made of 100% sustainable bamboo), an eye for style (note the chic dark floral packaging), and a silky, smooth texture that’s gentle on skin,” the description reads. “Need we say more?”

There is also a $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle” billed as having a “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent” and a Ouija Board costing $1,995 made from “hand-poured, glitter-bombed acrylic.”

For $210, Goop fans can purchase the Batard Bread lamp, made from actual bread coated in resin “to prevent any pests from getting at it”.

The selection of products also features a tree house dubbed the “tree house of the future” for $110,000, a copy of ‘Lunar Rock Edition of Norman Mailer’s MoonFire’ with a meteorite for $275,000, and a $23,720 billiards table.

Earlier this year, Netflix released The Goop Lab, a six-episode documentary series featuring Paltrow and her team exploring “ideas that may seem out-there” including psychedelic drugs, energy healing and communication with the dead.

The Goop Lab is streaming on Netflix now.

