Ryan Reynolds wears face mask and Deadpool costume in COVID plea to “save lives”

A billboard featuring Ryan Reynolds in character as Deadpool while wearing a surgical mask has popped up in New York.

The street art sees the actor as Deadpool posing for a mugshot, while holding up a sign that says “Cover your face and save lives,” encouraging New Yorkers to stay vigilant in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The mural was erected by NYC street artist 1penemy, who shared an image of the piece with the caption “My crazy matches your crazy” on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds has not yet commented on the street art on social media. Last month, the actor shared a post on Twitter as he did a COVID-19 test in order to resume production on Red Notice.

“Back to work on #RedNotice,” his tweet began. “The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first. : @blakelively pic.twitter.com/CsohqlJCyA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2020

Red Notice will also star Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in a global heist film produced by Netflix.

The film was originally set to be released via Universal Pictures, who first purchased the rights. The studio gave up the project last summer, with the streaming platform (at the time the runner-up in the bidding war) picking it up.

Johnson is set to star as an Interpol agent tasked with hunting down the world’s most wanted art thief. The project will reunite the actor with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed him in Skyscraper and Central Intelligence.

