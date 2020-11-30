Miley Cyrus “frustrated” that fans were unable to get physical copies of ‘Plastic Hearts’

Miley Cyrus has responded to fans who were unable to get their hands on a physical copy of her new album, ‘Plastic Hearts’.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer released her seventh album on Friday (November 27). However, with it being Black Friday, a number of retailers in the US opted to only stock sale items and so ‘Plastic Hearts’ was nowhere to be seen.

Miley fans took to social media to air their frustrations about not receiving their physical pre-orders as well as not being able to find any copies in the shops.

Yesterday (November 29), Cyrus issued a response. In a statement posted to Twitter, she wrote: “My fans are everything to me and to know y’all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated.

“When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don’t stock physical albums on Black Friday and wouldn’t get copies of PH until a few weeks after release. The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of. It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!”

A response to my fans https://t.co/p4dZGPk91T pic.twitter.com/hVCxetV7k2 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2020

She concluded: “I’ve outgrown blame. It’s a waste of time and energy. This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators and I have created.”

Cyrus released ‘Plastic Hearts’ on Friday (November 27) featuring the tracks ‘High’, ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Bad Karma’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s El Hunt said the pop star’s new album “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”

