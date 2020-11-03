Britney Spears addresses conservatorship concerns in new video: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been”

Britney Spears has addressed fans concerns over her wellbeing in a new video.

Addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding her conservatorship, Spears reassured fans and said she was aware of their concerns.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

“Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” she said in the Instagram video.

She added: “I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love.”

Her comments come amid the continuing #FreeBritney campaign, which claims that the singer is being controlled by her father Jamie – who became her conservator in 2008.

He took on the role in the wake of Britney’s very public mental breakdown in 2007. More recently, acting conservator Jodi Montgomery stepped in to assist Spears.

He has since hit out at the #FreeBritney movement, likening its supporters to conspiracy theorists.

The singer reportedly requested that he be removed from the role earlier this year, but his conservator was subsequently extended until February 2021.

Last month, the singer’s father also withdrew his attempt to rehire estate manager Andrew Wallet, who Spears said was “uniquely unsuited” in his first stint working for her.

Wallet worked from 2008 to 2019 in a co-conservator capacity, but Britney said she had “difficult budgetary choices going forward” and could not afford his services.

Wallet subsequently claimed that the star could be under her conservatorship for the rest of her life.