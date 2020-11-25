Search

Nicki Minaj takes aim at the Grammys as she remembers her 2012 loss

By Elizabeth Aubrey • November 25, 2020

"Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award"

Nicki Minaj has taken aim at the Grammy awards in a post on Twitter.

Following the announcement of the Grammy nominations yesterday (November 25), Minaj recalled her loss to Bon Iver in the ‘Best New Artist’ category in 2012.

Minaj took aim at the awards saying people should “never forget” the Grammys didn’t recognize her despite going on to “inspire a generation.”

Minaj said: “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

Despite ten nominations throughout her career, Minaj has yet to win a Grammy.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé became the most nominated female artist in the history of the Grammy awards yesterday after earning nine nominations including record of the year for ‘Black Parade’ and ‘Savage’, her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa had five nominations including ‘Don’t Start Now’ for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and ‘Future Nostalgia‘ for Album of the Year. Taylor Swift was nominated for Album of the Year for the album she created in lockdown, ‘Folklore‘. Among three other nods are Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Cardigan‘, which is also up for Song of the Year.

There were multiple nominations too for Billie Eilish’sEverything I Wanted’ too, which earned nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd called out the Grammys after he failed to receive any nominations for the 2021 awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.

In a tweet posted today (November 25), The Weeknd – aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – said the Grammys “remain corrupt” and that the organization “owe me, my fans and the industry transparency”.

Justin Bieber was unhappy with the Grammys too, after his album ‘Changes’ was nominated in the pop category.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Bieber said “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album.”

He added: “‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”

