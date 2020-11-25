Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Gavin and Stacey’ will return “one day” say BBC bosses

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • November 25, 2020

No Christmas special this year, though

Gavin and Stacey will be returning to screens “one day”, the BBC has confirmed.

Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore was prompted for an answer on the future of the show while outlining this year’s BBC Christmas television schedule, and told the Daily Mail “That wasn’t something that was going to happen this year,” regarding a return.

Moore added that there could be plans for the series to return “one day” without giving further detail about any concrete plans about specific dates to look forward to.

In September, co-creator Ruth Jones quashed rumors that she and James Corden had been writing new Gavin and Stacey episodes in lockdown. She had said “I’m gonna let people just speculate,” before adding, “But we didn’t.”

Jones explained that the writers on the show usually convene in the same room to brainstorm ideas, which was not possible during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We couldn’t bubble, it’s too far,” she said.

In a five-star review of last year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, NME said: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.

“Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.”

The post ‘Gavin and Stacey’ will return “one day” say BBC bosses appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 10 9
  1. Oliviaashley654
    Olivia Ava Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.9klife.com
    ...show more
  2. Oliviaashley654
    Olivia Ava Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.9klife.com
    ...show more
  3. dinonai
    dinonai Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  4. WhitneyAaron0
    WhitneyAaron I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do----- Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  5. BeatriceFaase
    Beatrice Hey.I love se︆︆x and 💚 I love to su︆︆ck in public ❤places. Yes I am young 💋nym︆︆pho. 💚I аm waiting you here==>> bit.do/fLhgQ
    ...show more
  6. BeatriceFaase
    Beatrice Hey.I love se︆︆x and 💚 I love to su︆︆ck in public ❤places. Yes I am young 💋nym︆︆pho. 💚I аm waiting you here==>> bit.do/fLhgQ
    ...show more
  7. BeatriceFaase
    Beatrice Hey.I love se︆︆x and 💚 I love to su︆︆ck in public ❤places. Yes I am young 💋nym︆︆pho. 💚I аm waiting you here==>> bit.do/fLhgQ
    ...show more
  8. LibbyyBlackburn
    LibbyBlackburn Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger…. So I started...... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  9. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Molde vs Arsenal ngày 27-11-2020 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-molde-vs-arsenal-luc-ngay-27-11-2020/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.