Coldplay donate signed Fender guitar to raise funds for Gloucestershire primary school

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 25, 2020

Roll up for the raffle, Coldplay fans.

Coldplay have donated a signed Fender guitar to help raise funds for a Gloucestershire primary school.

The coveted prize is being raffled off by Swell Co of E Primary School in the North Cotwolds, which has launched a new fundraising drive in a bid to finance a new extension.

The new campaign, billed as “A Swell Christmas Raffle”, will also see ticket-holders getting the chance to win a state-of-the-art Peloton bike, a Magnum of champagne and vouchers from a selection of Cotswold businesses.

Despite being hosted by the school, Coldplay fans from across the globe are invited to buy tickets here, at £1 a go.

Nadia Moule, vice chairman for Friends Of Swell School said “Being such a small village school, we’re really quite limited when it comes to fundraising, yet our children still require and deserve an enriched education, like any other school in the country.

“That’s why we set out to make Christmas 2020 really special. We are overwhelmed by the kindness of local businesses and supporters, and hope their generosity is rewarded by raising record funds.”

The latest act of generosity from Coldplay comes after they auctioned off a piece of signed album artwork in aid of Oxfam’s emergency coronavirus appeal.

Designed by contemporary artist Pilar Zeta, the collage was originally created for Chris Martin and co.’s seventh studio album ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’, which came out back in 2015.

Last week, Coldplay released a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Parachutes’ next month. The record, which features the singles ‘Yellow’ and ‘Trouble’, reached the milestone back in July.

