Taylor Swift releasing new ‘Folklore’ documentary on Disney+ tonight

Taylor Swift is set to release a new documentary, promising “an intimate concert of the record-breaking ‘Folklore'” tonight (November 24).

‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ gets its name from the Hudson, New York studio owned by the album’s producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner. It will come out on the Disney+ streaming service tonight.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” Swift wrote on Twitter, announcing the documentary and sharing a trailer.

She added: “You haven’t seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on Disney+.”

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement You haven’t seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

“This album allows you to feel your feelings,” Swift says of ‘Folklore’ in the trailer, adding: “It turns out that everybody needed a good cry as well as us.”

Reviewing the singer’s quarantine album, NME wrote: ‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”

Last month, ‘Folklore’ became the first million-selling album of 2020. The album returned to the top of the Billboard chart at the end of October, selling 57,000 copies and taking its total number sold to 1.038million.

‘Folklore’ becomes the ninth Taylor Swift album to reach a million sales, with her eight studio albums plus Christmas album ‘The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection’ also reaching the milestone.

It follows ‘Lover’, Swift’s seventh album from 2019, picking up the accolade of the only album of last year to sell a million copies.

The post Taylor Swift releasing new ‘Folklore’ documentary on Disney+ tonight appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.