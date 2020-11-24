Search

Discover

NEWS

Taylor Swift releasing new ‘Folklore’ documentary on Disney+ tonight

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • November 24, 2020

'folklore: the long pond studio sessions' will feature "an intimate concert" of Swift's quarantine album at Aaron Dessner's New York studio

Taylor Swift is set to release a new documentary, promising “an intimate concert of the record-breaking ‘Folklore'” tonight (November 24).

‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ gets its name from the Hudson, New York studio owned by the album’s producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner. It will come out on the Disney+ streaming service tonight.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” Swift wrote on Twitter, announcing the documentary and sharing a trailer.

She added: “You haven’t seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on Disney+.”

“This album allows you to feel your feelings,” Swift says of ‘Folklore’ in the trailer, adding: “It turns out that everybody needed a good cry as well as us.”

Reviewing the singer’s quarantine album, NME wrote: ‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”

Last month, ‘Folklore’ became the first million-selling album of 2020. The album returned to the top of the Billboard chart at the end of October, selling 57,000 copies and taking its total number sold to 1.038million.

‘Folklore’ becomes the ninth Taylor Swift album to reach a million sales, with her eight studio albums plus Christmas album ‘The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection’ also reaching the milestone.

It follows ‘Lover’, Swift’s seventh album from 2019, picking up the accolade of the only album of last year to sell a million copies.

The post Taylor Swift releasing new ‘Folklore’ documentary on Disney+ tonight appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

7 6 13
Load more comments
  1. JohnYShepard
    JohnShepard Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Work43.com
    ...show more
  2. RachelStuckey
    RachelStuckey Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good -------------- www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  3. dikase8067
    dikase 8067 My mothers neighbour is working part time and averaging $9000 a month. i'm a single mum and just got my first paycheck for $6546! i still can't believe it. i tried it out cause i got really desperate and now i couldn't be happier. heres what i do.. <(") Copy Here.........>> clck.ru/Rvvae
    ...show more
  4. aaliyah.howe
    Aaliyah Howe Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply open this web............ WWW.JOBS76.COM
    ...show more
  5. slotsakti
    slotsakti Situs Judi Online24jam Game Slot deposit pulsa hanya di www.agenhoki1.com
    ...show more
  6. MatildaBtee
    Matilda Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> gg.gg/n5tq5
    ...show more
  7. MatildaBtee
    Matilda Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> gg.gg/n5tq5
    ...show more
  8. MatildaBtee
    Matilda Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> gg.gg/n5tq5
    ...show more
  9. MatildaBtee
    Matilda Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> gg.gg/n5tq5
    ...show more
  10. EveaHolt
    EveHolt Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger…. So I started...... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.