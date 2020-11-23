Megan Thee Stallion appears to take aim at Tory Lanez in new diss track ‘Shots Fired’

Search

The Houston rapper seems to address the alleged shooting incident involving the pair on her new album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion has appeared to take aim at Tory Lanez on her new song ‘Shots Fired’ — you can listen to the diss track below.

‘Shots Fired’ is the opening track on the Houston rapper’s brand new album ‘Good News’, which is out today (November 20).

Megan appears to address the July incident involving herself and Lanez — the former alleged that the Canadian rapper/singer shot at her feet several times following an argument, causing her to sustain gunshot wounds to her foot — throughout ‘Shots Fired’.

Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault with a semi-automatic handgun earlier this week after he was charged last month in relation to the July incident. He previously claimed that the “truth will come to the light”.

On ‘Shots Fired’, which samples The Notorious B.I.G.‘s ‘Who Shot Ya?’, Megan appears to address both Lanez and the alleged shooting incident without directly naming the singer.

Imagine n****s lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real bitch,” she raps, “just to save face for rapper n****s you chill with”. She later appears to claim that Lanez “would have been indicted” had she alleged he shot her in the week after the incident, adding: “Should’ve let them lock your ass up”.

Megan later adds of the alleged shooting: “You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22 / Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets.

A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings / Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch).

“We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”

Lanez previously addressed the alleged shooting incident on his ‘Daystar’ project back in September.

Lanez is due back in court on January 20, 2021. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

