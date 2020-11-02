Justin Bieber on mental health issues: “There was times where I was really, really suicidal”

Justin Bieber has frankly discussed his own mental health battles, as part of a revealing new YouTube documentary.

On the newly-released Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer discusses how he experienced suicidal thoughts and “consistent” pain throughout his darkest periods.

“There was times where I was really, really suicidal,” Bieber says.



“Like, man, is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.

“I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Opening up the importance of discussing mental health issues, Bieber adds: “I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”

It comes after similar comments made by the singer last year, where he urged fans to have “a healthy mind and healthy emotions.”

“I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you’re feeling low,” he said.

The first episode of the documentary comes after an initial trailer revealed that the show promises fans an intimate look at Bieber’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reflections on his life growing up under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, DaBaby revealed that he and Justin Bieber have recorded a number of new tracks together.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

