Search

Discover

NEWS

Justin Bieber on mental health issues: “There was times where I was really, really suicidal”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 02, 2020

"If you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud."

Justin Bieber has frankly discussed his own mental health battles, as part of a revealing new YouTube documentary.

On the newly-released Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the singer discusses how he experienced suicidal thoughts and “consistent” pain throughout his darkest periods.

“There was times where I was really, really suicidal,” Bieber says.

“Like, man, is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.

“I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this.”

Opening up the importance of discussing mental health issues, Bieber adds: “I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”

It comes after similar comments made by the singer last year, where he urged fans to have “a healthy mind and healthy emotions.”

“I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you’re feeling low,” he said.

The first episode of the documentary comes after an initial trailer revealed that the show promises fans an intimate look at Bieber’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reflections on his life growing up under the spotlight.

Meanwhile, DaBaby revealed that he and Justin Bieber have recorded a number of new tracks together.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

The post Justin Bieber on mental health issues: “There was times where I was really, really suicidal” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 2 2
  1. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  2. AnthonyVictoria
    Anthony Victoria How to have your husband back home with your kids again I'm a lady with 2 kids i am from Houston Texa, my husband leave me and his 2 kids for about 10 months i go through a lot of pain i do all i could to make him returned to me and to his kids but nothing works out. it was really a stressful period to me because i could dint go through the heartbreak. i was told to get a love spell doctor contacted to help me out which i did i was lucky to get DR.PEPOKO Contact who was able to help me out, he cast up a love spell that brought back my husband to me and to his kids thanks so much DR. PEPOKO I really appreciate what you have done for me. here he his contact if you may required for it by solving your relationship email. Pepokospiritemple@gmail.com call whatssap +2348156148821 Here is also Dr. PEPOKO website you can visit it yourself www.pepokospiritemple.blogspot.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.