Search

Discover

NEWS

Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Copycat Killer’ EP review: glorious strings send ‘Punisher’ songs skyward

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • November 18, 2020

Choice cuts from one of the best albums of 2020 are given a stunning makeover

If you want to add some soaring majesty to your music in the form of gorgeous, sweeping strings – and have any sense – you’ll go to producer and arranger Rob Moose. Boasting an eye-watering list of collaborations, Moose has added extra slices of wonder to music from Bon Iver, Taylor Swift, The Killers, FKA twigs, Haim, Paul Simon and countless others over the years.

READ MORE: Cover story – Phoebe Bridgers: “I definitely feel a lot less apologetic than I did before”

Phoebe Bridgers’ second album ‘Punisher’, one of the best records of 2020, is majestic enough on its own, but with new EP ‘Copycat Killer’, Bridgers and Moose take four tracks from the record to even greater heights.
 

‘Punisher’ is a record defined by its openness and frank emotional depth, and the new EP exposes this vulnerability even more strikingly. Bridgers’ voice is often still the centerpiece around which swelling instrumentation pivots, but her words are painted in a new light against their fresh musical backdrop.

First on the EP is ‘Kyoto’, which appears on ‘Punisher’ as a rollocking indie-rock stomper, the most straightforward single she’s released in her career. When the song began its life, though, Bridgers imagined it as a slow ballad, and had to be convinced by her collaborators and producer to speed it up. Here, it returns to something closer to its embryonic form.

“I wanted to see the world through your eyes / And then it happened, and I changed my mind,” she sings in its chorus. On ‘Punisher’, the song bursts out as a fist-clenching portrait of regret; on ‘Copycat Killer’, it’s a heart-wrenching tearjerker, and the emotion hits even harder. Elsewhere, the brooding, understated ‘Chinese Satellite’ stays truer to its original form, with acoustic guitar rumbling throughout, while the ‘Punisher’ title track shows off Bridgers’ voice in its most naked form, backed by broken, surging swells of strings with an improvised feel,

It’s ‘Savior Complex’ that offers the true revelation on ‘Copycat Killer’, though; a highlight of ‘Punisher’ in its original form, the new version relies on strings entirely, swapping soft strums of acoustic guitar for stirring cellos that fold outward into a simply stunning, symphonic outro.

‘Punisher’ did a good enough job on its own of convincing the world of Phoebe Bridgers’ rare and exquisite talent, but this expansion of her sound opens the door for her to go anywhere she pleases in the future. Rarely does a remix EP recalibrate songs so thoroughly while maintaining every inch of their magic, but we should expect the unexpected from Phoebe Bridgers by now.

Details

Phoebe Bridgers

Release date: November 20

Record label: Dead Oceans

The post Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Copycat Killer’ EP review: glorious strings send ‘Punisher’ songs skyward appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 8
Load more comments
  1. immaoliva1
    emma oliva ●▬▬▬▬PART TIME JOBS▬▬▬▬▬●Google is now paying $99 to $140 per hour for doing work online work from home. Last paycheck of me said that $18537 from this easy and simple job. Its amazing and earns are awesome. No boss, full time freedom and earnings are in front of you. This job is just awesome. Every person can makes income online with google easily....,COPY THIS:---------> ­𝐰­𝐰­.­­𝘀­­𝐤­­𝐲­­4­­7­­.­­𝐂­𝐨­𝐦ℒ⁰ℒ⁰ℒ⁰ℒ⁰ℒ
    ...show more
  2. lucyAstorey
    LucyStorey Google is offering all people $179 per-hour, besides, benefit of weekly income ... any individual can also avail this work!!!... Google doesn't have restrictions like age or some computer skill therefore you may try too.I have obtained $20K only in 14 days.Check here what I do>>>>>>> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  3. EncarnacionDate
    Encarnacion Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fK7PK
    ...show more
  4. EncarnacionDate
    Encarnacion Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fK7PK
    ...show more
  5. JanMGanley
    JanGanley Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... Www.Work43.Com
    ...show more
  6. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Atletico Madrid - Barcelona 22-11-2020 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/soi-keo-atletico-madrid-vs-barcelona-ngay-22-11-2020/
    ...show more
  7. AliciaGogo
    Alicia ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> gg.gg/n2hyt
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.