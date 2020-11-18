Search

‘Family Guy’ character Bruce comes out as gay and marries his boyfriend in new episode

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • November 18, 2020

It comes after the show made a commitment to “phase out” jokes about the LGBTQ community earlier this year

Family Guy character Bruce has come out as gay in the show’s 19th season during an episode where he marries his boyfriend.

The character’s implied sexuality has been the butt of many jokes across his years in the Fox animated comedy.

Bruce begins dating Meg Griffin (despite her family stating that he is “obviously gay”) in the latest season of the show, with Bruce’s anti-LGBT+ parents wanting him to settle down with a woman, pressuring him to become engaged to Meg.

Meg then calls off the wedding, encouraging Bruce to finally reveal his sexuality. It leads to Bruce marrying his boyfriend Jeffrey in a supermarket car park, with the ceremony officiated by main character Peter Griffin.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Family Guy (@familyguyfox)

Fans have been reacting to the episode on social media, with one calling it “another milestone”.

“The fact that Bruce finally gets married in family guy gives me a little more hope,” another wrote.

“JEFFERY AND BRUCE GOT MARRIED!!!!!!!!!! OMG IM SO HAPPY!!!!” another fan exclaimed, while another said: “Yay! Bruce finally came out to his parents.”

“Well, this was a fun episode,” another tweeter said. “After ALL these years Bruce has FINALLY told his parents that he was Gay. Something he’s actually been talking about doing throughout the show for years!”

Earlier this year, Family Guy announced its commitment to “phasing out” jokes about the LGBTQ community.

Executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin expanded on a Peter Griffin line in the episode ‘Trump Guy’ — where the character said “we’ve been trying to phase out the gay stuff” — which was seemingly spoken on behalf of the show.

“If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences,” Sulkin told TVLine about that line.

“Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable.”

