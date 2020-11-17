Search

Megan Thee Stallion says she “wants black women to be louder and more outspoken”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • November 17, 2020

Her debut album 'Good News', is out this Friday

Megan Thee Stallion has urged black women to be “louder” and more “outspoken”.

The rapper, who has graced one of three covers of GQ‘s latest Men Of The Year issue and dubbed rapper of the year, by the men’s mag, also called on black women to be “sassier”.

“I want black women to be louder. I want us to be sassier. I want us to demand more, be more outspoken, keep speaking and just keep demanding what you deserve. Don’t change – just get better,” she said.

“Grow from these situations. Don’t be beating yourself up about these situations…I feel we keep this stuff in and there’s some kind of way we flip it on ourselves. We didn’t fuck up – we didn’t do something wrong.”

Megan also spoke out about the reaction to her recent UK Number One hit ‘WAP’ with Cardi B.

“Sometimes people are really not comfortable enough with themselves, and I don’t think they like to watch other people be comfortable with themselves,” she said. “And I don’t think they want anybody to teach other people how to be comfortable with themselves.”

She added: “I feel like a lot of men just get scared when they see women teaching other women to own sex for themselves. Sex is something that it should be good on both ends, but a lot of times it feels like it’s something that men use as a weapon or like a threat.

“I feel like men think that they own sex, and I feel like it scares them when women own sex. ‘Sometimes you just got to remind people that you’re magical and everything about you down to your vagina and to your toes is magical.”

Cardi B recently admitted that she wanted to put a spider on Megan’s head in the video for the single.

“I like both solos because I just really thought and I knew that it was gonna be so fire,” she added. “A room completely covered with cheetah, a room covered with like, tigers. I originally wanted Megan to have a spider on her head, I don’t know why, I just thought it was gonna be so beautiful.”

Megan also recently claimed that Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence after he allegedly shot her in the foot.

Meanwhile, her debut album, ‘Good News’, will arrive this Friday (November 20).

