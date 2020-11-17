Search

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore shares solo track ‘Mandrill’ from new EP ‘The Third Chimpanzee’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 17, 2020

The instrumental EP is set for release in January

Depeche Mode‘s Martin Gore has announced his new solo EP ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ — check out his newly released track ‘Mandrill’ below.

Gore, who is a co-founder of Depeche Mode, is readying the follow-up to his 2015 instrumental album ‘MG’ with the new EP.

‘The Third Chimpanzee’, which is another instrumental release from Gore, is set to arrive on January 29, 2021 on Mute, and has been previewed today by ‘Mandrill’.

Written and recorded by Gore earlier this year at Electric Ladyboy in Santa Barbara, California, you can hear ‘Mandrill’ below.

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” Martin explained about his new music. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey.

“Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ EP below, and pre-order is available now here.

1. Howler
2. Mandrill
3. Capuchin
4. Vervet
5. Howler’s End

Last week saw Depeche Mode being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with actress Charlize Theron speaking in praise of the band to mark the honor.

Frontman Dave Gahan said of their induction: “You know, growing up, listening to music on the radio and having music, it really kind of helped us to feel normal, feel part of something.

“That’s what music does for people and I think that’s what Depeche Mode has done for many people. I think music really brings people together, and God knows we need that more today than it seems any other time.”

