Watch Holly Humberstone’s short music film ‘On The Run’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 16, 2020

“This film pretty much sums up how I’ve been feeling this year," says Humberstone

Holly Humberstone has released her new short music film, On The Run — you can watch it in full below.

The Lincolnshire musician stars in the Raja Virdi and Josh Sanger-directed clip, which was written by the duo in collaboration with Humberstone and filmed in a paper mill in the Midlands close to the artist’s hometown of Grantham.

Released as a visual accompaniment to her acclaimed debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’, a synopsis for On The Run reads: “Since bonfire night Holly Humberstone has been on the run. She was last seen in a wooded area in the vicinity of her childhood home in Grantham, her father’s car left ablaze as she fled on foot. Nearby, a search party recovered a number of charred Learner Plates.

“After a thorough search of her home, a set of three hoses were uncovered next to a soaking wet guitar. It is believed that Holly has been swapping her clothes as part of her Fifth Sister Swap.” You can watch On The Run below.

“This film pretty much sums up how I’ve been feeling this year,” Humberstone explained in a statement. “At times I’ve just wanted to runaway and get the hell out of here.

“I make all my videos with the same team and we thought it would be cool to follow on from the ‘Drop Dead’ video where I set fire to my dad’s car, and the ‘Overkill’ video of me on the run through the woods at night with my guitar.”

The artists added: “What better way to bring ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ EP to a close! If you listen closely there is the tiniesssst bit of a new song tucked away in the film too.”

Humberstone recently performed ‘Overkill’, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ and ‘Vanilla’ for NME Home Sessions — you can watch her performance in the above video.

