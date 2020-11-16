Search

Selena Gomez cast as gay mountaineering icon Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in new biopic

By Sam Warner • November 16, 2020

Vásquez-Lavado was the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits

Selena Gomez has signed up to star as mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic.

The singer will play the Peruvian in In the Shadow of the Mountain, which is based off an upcoming memoir by the mountaineer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vásquez-Lavado became the first Peruvian woman to hit the summit of Mount Everest, as well as the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits – a challenge to climb the summits of the tallest mountains on each continent.

Elgin James (Mayans MC) will write and direct the movie, with Scott Budnick (Just Mercy) and Oscar-winner Donna Gigliotti (Shakespeare in Love) producing.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in LA on February 6, 2020 (Picture: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Vásquez-Lavado’s story has also been heralded as the mountaineer found healing in climbing after being the victim of childhood sexual abuse. Her work has been praised in survivor circles, including her efforts to organize treks to Everest’s base camp for other survivors.

“Silvia is a force of nature,” Gigliotti said. “Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity.”

Budnick added: “We are thrilled to get to work bringing Silvia’s incredible and inspiring story to life onscreen.”

Gomez, who is also on board as a producer, is no stranger to the world of film, and was recently announced to be teaming up with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy for the new horror film Dollhouse, which is reportedly set to be made “in the vein of Black Swan.”

She also recently starred in Jim Jarmusch zom-com The Dead Don’t Die alongside Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

