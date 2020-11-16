Search

Here’s Jack Black taking on the ‘WAP’ dance challenge in his Speedos

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 16, 2020

And he's leaving very little to the imagination...

Jack Black has delivered his own take on the ‘WAP’ dance challenge, showing off some serious commitment to the cause.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Tenacious D singer became the latest famous face to the dance moves to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s huge hit.

Dressed in a pair of Speedos, Black left very little to the imagination as he twerked for the camera while being doused with water in his own back garden.

 
 
 
Although it’s a world away from the moves shown off by Cardi and Megan, Black’s performance soon won the approval from a selection of high-profile names including Robert Downey Jr and Beck.

“Get it!”, Downey Jr commented on the Instagram post. Beck, meanwhile, delivered his approval by posting a crown emoji.

Praising Black’s moves, Public Enemy added: “Nice windmill”.

Black’s latest display of impressive dance moves comes after he made his TikTok debut earlier this year by sharing a ‘Quarantine Dance’.

In his first upload to the social media platform, Black donned a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and a pair of black shorts as he delivered a series of impressive moves at home.

It was also recently reported that ‘WAP’ won’t be in contention at next year’s Grammy Awards.

Submissions for the 2021 Grammys have to have been released between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020, meaning ‘WAP’ — which came out on August 7 — would’ve been eligible for next year’s ceremony.

It is reported that the song wasn’t registered for next year’s ceremony though, meaning it will now battle it out at the 2022 Grammys.

