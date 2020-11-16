Search

Discover

NEWS

Billie Eilish shares behind-the-scenes clips from ‘Therefore I Am’ video shoot

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 16, 2020

The video was shot in the Glendale Galleria shopping mall

Billie Eilish has shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips from the filming of the video for her latest single ‘Therefore I Am’.

The LA singer followed up July’s ‘My Future’ last week with the new track, which was accompanied by a clip that was filmed in the deserted Glendale Galleria shopping mall.

Eilish shared a number of behind-the-scenes glimpses of the ‘Therefore I Am’ video on her Instagram last night (November 15), with the musician saying that the video shoot “was so chaotic LMFAO we had so much fun”.

Among the behind-the-scenes clips shared by Eilish is one which sees the singer and a friend attempting the ‘Try Not To Sing or Dance’ challenge from TikTok — you can check out all of the BTS clips below.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Eilish explained how the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have affected her writing and recording plans this year.

“I mean, we would have made something, but it would have been completely different,” she said. “It’s not like we’re making songs about quarantine, we’re just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise and that’s just how everything is. It’s the butterfly effect.

“It’s like if you hadn’t done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn’t be doing this three years later. It’s just the way that it is. At the same time, this is the most time off I’ve ever had in my life, first of all. And especially since this all started like five years ago.”

Eilish will perform ‘Therefore I Am’ at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 22), where she is nominated for ‘Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock’ and ‘Favourite Social Artist’.

The post Billie Eilish shares behind-the-scenes clips from ‘Therefore I Am’ video shoot appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 6 4
  1. MajaCloothe
    Maja Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> is.gd/profile2854
    ...show more
  2. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  3. IsabellaaBerry
    IsabellaBerry My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  4. VirgieMGorski
    VirgieGorski I'm making more than $75k by just doing very easy and simple online job from home. Last month my friend sis received $94280 from this work by just giving only 2 to 3 hours a day. Everybody start earning money online. visit for more details...Www.Work43.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.