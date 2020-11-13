Watch Sigur Rós play grand new single ‘Stendur æva’ with an orchestra

Sigur Rós have shared the video for their new single ‘Stendur æva’ – scroll down the page to watch it below.

The Icelandic band will return with a brand new orchestral album ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’ next month, which will feature the new song.

On ‘Stendur æva’ Sigur Rós collaborated with chanter Steindór Andersen, who first worked with the band on their 2001 EP ‘Rímur’.

In the video for the track, the group are seen performing live with an orchestra, with both Jónsi and Andersen providing vocals. Watch it below now.

‘Odin’s Raven Magic’ saw the band team up with film score composer Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir, Icelandic music pioneer Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson and Andersen. According to a press release, the project originally stemmed from Hilmarsson’s fascination with a story from Icelandic Medieval literature called Hrafnagaldur Óðins (aka Odin’s Raven Magic).

“Hrafnagaldur Óðins has lots of interpretation and implications that fire up the imagination,” Hilmarsson explained. “It’s a very visual poem, with images all about falling down, and a world freezing from north to south. It was an apocalyptic warning. Perhaps the people of the time felt it in their skins.

“Today, of course, Iceland is involved in environmental issues surrounding hydro-electric power and the destruction of the highlands. We are being warned again.”

Sigur Rós’ ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’ was originally commissioned by the Reykjavik Arts Festival in 2002 and was only performed a few times that year.

The album was recorded live at Paris’ La Grande Hall de la Villette. It will be released on December 4 via Krunk/Warner Classics.

The band released their own collection of CBD tinctures earlier this year. Two different strains – Sleep and Wake – were made available in the US, wit the former tasting like “spiced rose and lemon” and the latter like “fresh citrus pine”.

