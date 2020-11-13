Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Sharon Van Etten cover ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 13, 2020

Both covers are previous recordings which are now making their streaming debut

Sharon Van Etten has released her covers of the Christmas classics ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’ — you can listen to her renditions below.

Both tracks have been made available on streaming services for the first time this week, with Van Etten originally recording her version of ‘Silent Night’ back in 2018 for Eric Paschal Johnson’s short film The Letter.

Van Etten’s take on ‘Blue Christmas’, meanwhile, originally featured on the benefit album ‘Do You EAR What I Ear’ in 2009, with proceeds from that record going to the Association to Benefit Children.

You can hear Van Etten’s versions of ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’ below.

Van Etten, who released her last solo studio album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ in 2019, has this year covered Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’, shared a single titled ‘Let Go’ and teamed up with Local Natives for their track ‘Lemon’.

‘Let Go’ was recorded for the Arthur Jones documentary Feels Good Man which focuses on Matt Furie, the creator of the Pepe The Frog meme.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” Van Etten said in a statement about the song.

“The song and film’s producer, Giorgio, was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Back in September, Van Etten revealed that she had been working on new music with Linda Perry.

The post Listen to Sharon Van Etten cover ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 1 5
  1. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  2. Oliviaashley657
    Olivia Ava Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.9klife.com
    ...show more
  3. KieraaFranklin
    KieraFranklin Google is offering all people $179 per-hour, besides, benefit of weekly income ... any individual can also avail this work!!!... Google doesn't have restrictions like age or some computer skill therefore you may try too.I have obtained $20K only in 14 days.Check here what I do>>>>>>> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  4. GodaSingle
    Goda I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> bit.do/fKXDR
    ...show more
  5. mollie.collins
    MollieCollins Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.