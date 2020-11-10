Search

Discover

NEWS

Drake says he expects some people will “hate on” his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with ‘Views’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • November 10, 2020

"But it’s music to evolve to"

Drake has acknowledged that he expects some people will “hate on” his forthcoming new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with his 2016 album ‘Views’.

Set for release in January 2021, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be the follow-up to June 2018’s ‘Scorpion’.

During an interaction with his fans on Instagram Live on Sunday night (November 8), Drake responded to a comment from one fan who told him that ‘Views’, which received lukewarm reviews upon its release four years ago, “be hittin’ different” in 2020.

“They hated on ‘Views’ just like they will CLB [‘Certified Lover Boy’] but it’s music to evolve to,” the Toronto rapper said in the comment, which you can see a screenshot of below.

So far, only the single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ has been previewed from ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The Lil Durk-featuring song was released back in August.

A trailer for the album was released last month, with the clip making visual nods to the album covers of Drake’s previous releases ‘Take Care’, ‘Nothing Was The Same’ and ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’.

Drake released the ‘Care Package’ compilation album in 2019 before dropping the ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ mixtape back in May, with the latter featuring the viral track ‘Toosie Slide’.

Drake has also collaborated this year with Headie One on his single ‘Only You Freestyle’, as well as ‘Life Is Good’ with Future and two tracks with DJ Khaled, among other releases.

The post Drake says he expects some people will “hate on” his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ like they did with ‘Views’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 10
  1. VickyVeilla
    Vicky You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> is.gd/profile2854
    ...show more
  2. JudiiPokee
    Judii Hi..Have you ever tried Virtual sex?⚡⚡⚡ Let’s give each other pleasure tonight! ❤❤ Click the link - ==>> is.gd/profile2854
    ...show more
  3. jill.l.phillips
    JillPhillips Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  4. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  5. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Hà Lan vs Tây Ban Nha 12/11/2020 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ha-lan-vs-tay-ban-nha-02h45-ngay-12-11/
    ...show more
  6. KurtSDelacruz
    KurtSDelacruz Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot .by follow detailsHere═❥❥ www.yelp57.com
    ...show more
  7. KurtSDelacruz
    KurtSDelacruz Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot .by follow detailsHere═❥❥ www.yelp57.com
    ...show more
  8. sispefurta
    sispefurta w­h­At ­est­h­er s­A­i­d ­i ­A­m stu­n­n­e­d t­h­At ­A s­i­n­g­l­e ­m­o­m ­A­b­l­e t­o ­e­Ar­n $4321 ­i­n ­o­n­e ­m­o­nt­h ­o­n t­h­e . ­h­Av­e y­ou r­e­A­d t­h­is w­e­bs­it­e­............................www.hitprofit1.com
    ...show more
  9. GodaSingle
    Goda Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> gg.gg/mzdu1
    ...show more
  10. sesot

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.