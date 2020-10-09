Search

The ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ season two trailer is here – watch

October 09, 2020

The second volume of six episodes arrives on October 19

Netflix has shared the trailer for the next installment of its true crime series, Unsolved Mysteries.

Volume Two will feature six new episodes, each comprised of a individual case that remains a mystery. The topics of the episodes range from: a lady in the lake, tsunami ghosts, stolen kids, a death in Oslo, the Washington Insider Murder, and a death row fugitive.

In the clip, a voiceover questions: “Why is it important to find out why a person died 25 years ago? People die all the time.” The voice then answers: “I think it’s important for the family to know what happened.”

The first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are available to stream on Netflix now, while the second volume of six will be dropping on the service on October 19.

Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the original US program of the same name (1987-2020), which used a documentary format to profile real-life mysteries replete with reconstructions.

Anyone who has information about any of the cases featured on the show is asked to submit a tip through the Unsolved Mysteries website. There are also individual Facebook groups for each episode.

Details of how to submit a tip to relevant local authorities can also be found online.

