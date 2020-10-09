Kevin Bacon “would love to be a part” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kevin Bacon has revealed he’d love to have a role in a forthcoming Marvel movie.

The actor, whose new David Koepp-directed film You Should Have Left is out now on digital release, told NME in a new interview that he’d relish the opportunity to portray a character in the sprawling comic book movie world.

“I haven’t had many chances to work in the Marvel universe or even the comic book world,” he said, before responding to the prospect of joining the Iron Man franchise, for instance. “I love that franchise,” he said. “And would love to be a part of it.”

Bacon added that the quiet periods afforded to actors by way of the coronavirus production shutdown has allowed him to dream big in such a way for projects after the pandemic.

The actor, 62, has in fact appeared in a Marvel-affiliated superhero film before – X-Men: First Class (2011), as Sebastian Shaw – but the movie was released under the Fox umbrella.

Elsewhere, Bacon’s only other connection to the MCU was when he was famously name-checked in 2014’s Marvel installment Guardians of the Galaxy. In the film, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is portrayed as a big fan of 1984 teen dance classic Footloose, and at one point tells Gamora (Zoe Saldana) a story about a “great hero named Kevin Bacon” who taught an entire city that dancing was great.

‘You Should Have Left’ is out now on Digital – and Blu-ray & DVD from this Monday, October 12

