Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has called out the censorship of a gay kiss from the show.

Levy, who plays David in the show, criticized Comedy Central India for editing out a kiss between his character and Dustin Milligan’s character, Ted, from a clip on social media.

The clip in question sees a number of characters playing spin the bottle, and includes a kiss between Stevie and Alexis, two women, but has censored the one between two men.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy tweeted in response.

“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

Comedy Central India has not yet responded to Levy.

Schitt’s Creek recently won big at this year’s Emmy awards, making history for a comedy show by winning all four main acting awards in a singe year.

The series was nominated for 19 awards, and won nine.

On the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film, Levy recently said: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are currently streaming on Netflix.

The post Dan Levy calls out censorship of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ same-sex kiss appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.