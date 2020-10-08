Search

Dan Levy calls out censorship of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ same-sex kiss

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • October 08, 2020

"The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement"

Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has called out the censorship of a gay kiss from the show.

Levy, who plays David in the show, criticized Comedy Central India for editing out a kiss between his character and Dustin Milligan’s character, Ted, from a clip on social media.

The clip in question sees a number of characters playing spin the bottle, and includes a kiss between Stevie and Alexis, two women, but has censored the one between two men.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy tweeted in response.

“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”

Comedy Central India has not yet responded to Levy.

Schitt’s Creek recently won big at this year’s Emmy awards, making history for a comedy show by winning all four main acting awards in a singe year.

The series was nominated for 19 awards, and won nine.

On the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film, Levy recently said: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are currently streaming on Netflix.

