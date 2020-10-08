Search

Ariana Grande shares new album update and urges fans to vote in 2020 presidential election

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • October 08, 2020

It comes after she posted a snippet of vocals from upcoming track 'brb', earlier this month

Ariana Grande has revealed that that she is currently mixing the follow up to her 2019 album ‘Thank U, Next‘.

The singer took to Instagram to share the latest update, in which she also urged her fans to vote in the forthcoming presidential election.

“turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early,” she wrote.

It comes after she post a snippet of vocals from an upcoming track. ‘brb’, earlier this month.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

She also appeared to share new lyrics at the time, writing: “Know my love infinite nothing that I won’t do.”

The singer revealed earlier this year that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was “obsessed” with Doja and that they had worked together on a song.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter’s ‘Chromatica’ single ‘Rain On Me’. The pair performed the track live during last month’s MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

In a four-star review of Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next‘, NME wrote: “It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation.”

