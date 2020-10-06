Trey Songz tests positive for coronavirus, urges fans to take it seriously

Trey Songz has revealed that he’s tested positive for coronavirus and will now be self-isolating in the same week that his new album arrives.

Sharing the news in an Instagram video, Trey explained that he’s been getting tested for the virus periodically over the last few months — but this time around he received a positive result.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” his message began. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”

He continued: “7.5 million Americans have contracted Covid. One out of a thousand black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

Trey, who announced last week that he would be releasing his new album ‘Back Home’ on Friday (October 9), added that he’s always taken coronavirus seriously and is urging fans to do the same, especially since he believes the cause of his grandfather’s death earlier this year was COVID-19 related.

“I don’t know how many of y’all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID I do believe it was,” he said. “I’ve always taken it serious, and if you come into contact with COVID, please do the same.”

“Don’t be like the president,” Trey added, taking a shot at Donald Trump, who contracted the coronavirus last week.

He concluded: “I thank you in advance for your support and love.”

