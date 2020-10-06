Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Glow’ cancelled by Netflix due to coronavirus, scrapping season 4 plans

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • October 06, 2020

Netflix said COVID has made "shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging"

GLOW has been canceled by Netflix in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedy-drama series, based on the lives of the 1980s wrestling group Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), had been renewed for a fourth and final season in August 2019, but those plans have now been scrapped.

GLOW was three weeks into filming season four when production was suspended in March due to the global COVID-19 lockdown. The show starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron and Kate Nash.

Commenting on the cancellation, series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline: “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show.

“Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone.”

They continued: “There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Brie shared a number of photos from the show on her Instagram page, captioning the post: “Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤ #glownetflix

A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on

Marc Maron also commented on the news on Twitter, writing: “No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks.”

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.

“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

The first three seasons of GLOW are currently streaming on Netflix.

The post ‘Glow’ cancelled by Netflix due to coronavirus, scrapping season 4 plans appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 4 4
  1. carlotaf3
    carlotaf3 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. sokimgfh
    sokim [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details. HERE...................................... www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  3. silogsilog
    silog [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details. HERE...................................... www.Works44.com
    ...show more
  4. MargaritaJHolcomb
    MargaritaHolcomb [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] My buddy's aunt makes $64/hr on the computer. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her pay check was $12716 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Details. HERE......................................www.Salary8.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.