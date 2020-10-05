Search

Watch Travis Scott recall meeting Kobe Bryant when he was a ball boy for the Houston Rockets

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • October 05, 2020

The rapper was speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about the famous players he met during his time as an NBA ball boy

Travis Scott has recalled in a new interview his time working as a ball boy for his local NBA team the Houston Rockets, revealing that he once met the late Kobe Bryant during his stint as a ball boy.

Scott was speaking to Jimmy Kimmel via video chat last week for an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the host asked him about his experience of working in the NBA.

“We wasn’t too much of a star-studded team at that time,” Scott told Kimmel about the Rockets’ fortunes during those days. “[Ball boys] weren’t supposed to talk to star athletes, but one day Melo [Carmelo Anthony] gave me his headband, signed his headband. Which is so funny, he probably doesn’t remember this.”

Scott added in the interview that he once “met Kobe [Bryant] there and he signed a ball for me” before speaking tongue-in-cheek about the “code of honor” between NBA players and ball boys.

“Shout out all my ball boys out there,” Scott said with a laugh. “Y’all know what’s going down, man. Hold it down for the team players… We never tell.”

Later in the episode, Scott was joined remotely by both Young Thug and M.I.A. to perform their new song ‘Franchise’.

Scott and Thug also performed the song during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show last week. M.I.A. wasn’t present for that performance.

