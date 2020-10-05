Search

Tom Cruise seen riding on top of a speeding train during ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ filming

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • October 05, 2020

Ethan Hunt fights off baddies in his latest high-wire stunt

Tom Cruise has been filming his latest high-wire stunt for Mission: Impossible 7, this time fighting off baddies on top of a speeding train.

The anticipated sequel recently returned to production after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the actor jumping back into some big stunts.

Cruise’s latest endeavour has seen him atop a vintage train, with fans spotting the star as the film’s shoot in Norway wrapped.

@tomasspangelo

Halla Tom #fyp #norway #missionimpossible #norge #hype

♬ DET ER HAN SOM SITTER DER – Tomas Haugland Spangelo

Director Christopher McQuarrie later shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the sequence while thanking colleagues in Norway.

“Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible,” he captioned the picture on Instagram, confirming that production will move to Rome next.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course… The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come… #MI7MI8

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on

Last month, Mission: Impossible 7 filmed a death-defying motorcycle stunt, with a stuntman – assume to be Cruise – seen riding the vehicle off a giant ramp in the mountains.

The actor performed a similar stunt in the UK the month before, which came after reports of production facing another delay due to a stuntman’s bike exploding.

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise on set for ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ (Picture: Paramount Pictures)

Cruise later reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the movie’s cast and crew in order to avoid further delays.

Mission: Impossible 7 will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and more, and is slated to be released on November 19, 2021 in the US.

Meanwhile, Cruise is set to go into outer space for his next movie alongside Elon Musk in 2021. The actor is also teaming up with NASA for the project, which will be directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman.

