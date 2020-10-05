Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Fast And Furious 9’ release date pushed back again amid coronavirus concerns

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • October 05, 2020

Fans will have to wait a little longer before the ninth film arrives

The release of the next Fast And Furious film has been delayed again.

The ninth instalment of the Vin Diesel-led franchise has been pushed back to May 28 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

F9 was one of the first films to have its release date pushed back as the pandemic took hold with Universal pushing the first release date back one year to April 2021.

Fans of the long-running franchise will now have to wait a further month before seeing the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Helen Mirren alongside Diesel.

It comes as news of the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die has had its box office release delayed again.

After being delayed from its original April 2, 2020 release date, fans were expecting to be able to see the next installment in the franchise in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20. Now, as coronavirus cases in the UK rise and cinemas in key markets in the US remain closed, the studio has announced No Time To Die will be delayed once more.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April [2021] in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” a statement said.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

Since the pandemic started earlier this year, the filming of hundreds of productions has been affected, with many experiencing delays.

The post ‘Fast And Furious 9’ release date pushed back again amid coronavirus concerns appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 5 7
Load more comments
  1. OliviaVidos
    Olivia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fJZmi
    ...show more
  2. OliviaVidos
    Olivia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fJZmi
    ...show more
  3. vovanadd
    vovana [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here............................ www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  4. HollyRBower
    HollyRBower Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet More here....www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  5. MillieAGreen
    MillieGreen Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger…. So I started.. Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  6. hefej68929
    hefej 68929 I am making a good salary from home $7580-$9065/week , which is amazing, under a year ago i was jobless in a horrible economy. i thank god every day i was blessed with these instructions,definitely a try...., <(") Copy Here.........>> clck.ru/Qmtzt
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.