‘Fast And Furious 9’ release date pushed back again amid coronavirus concerns

The release of the next Fast And Furious film has been delayed again.

The ninth instalment of the Vin Diesel-led franchise has been pushed back to May 28 2021 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

F9 was one of the first films to have its release date pushed back as the pandemic took hold with Universal pushing the first release date back one year to April 2021.

Fans of the long-running franchise will now have to wait a further month before seeing the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Helen Mirren alongside Diesel.

It comes as news of the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die has had its box office release delayed again.

After being delayed from its original April 2, 2020 release date, fans were expecting to be able to see the next installment in the franchise in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20. Now, as coronavirus cases in the UK rise and cinemas in key markets in the US remain closed, the studio has announced No Time To Die will be delayed once more.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April [2021] in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” a statement said.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

Since the pandemic started earlier this year, the filming of hundreds of productions has been affected, with many experiencing delays.

