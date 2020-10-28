Nicole Kidman confirms Season 3 of ‘Big Little Lies’ is in development

Nicole Kidman has confirmed that Season 3 of Big Little Lies is in development.

Speaking on iHeart Radio’s Jam Nation podcast, Kidman confirmed that author Liane Moriarty is working on a new book that will serve as the basis for Season 3 of the hit HBO show.

“There’s a story being concocted,” Kidman added. “Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified.”

In an interview with Marie Claire earlier this month, Kidman revealed that the cast of the show were looking forward to working on the next season.

Kidman said: “Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again.

“I texted Zoë [Kravitz] and Laura [Dern], and they’re in. David E. Kelly and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space.”

Reviewing the season 2 finale of the show, NME said: “The season 2 finale was a satisfying and cathartic end to this exploration of the aftermath of abuses emotional and physical.

“Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep certainly delivered the goods, Celeste’s cross-examination of Mary-Louise being expertly crafted, Celeste trapping her silver-tongued mother-in-law in yes/no answers and exposing her own toxic relationship with her son Perry.”

Kidman has recently finished work on new HBO miniseries with Hugh Grant, The Undoing, which has been made with the team behind Big Little Lies.

Grant and Kidman play a married couple in the series, which is an adaptation of 2014 bestseller of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

In a five star review of the new series, NME said: “All in all, this is a must-watch piece of telly that boasts two of the year’s most compelling leads in Jonathan and Grace. Ideally suited to the limited series format, Korelitz’s book is sure to fly off the shelves with increased speed when fans make it to the end of this adaptation. They’ll just have to unstick themselves from the edge of the sofa first.”

