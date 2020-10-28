Arctic Monkeys announce new live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Arctic Monkeys are set to release a new live album this December – get all the details below.

The album, out on December 4, was recorded at the band’s 2018 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

As with the gig itself, all proceeds from the release of the album will go to War Child, as the band explained in a series of tweets announcing the album.

“On June 7 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall,” they wrote. “All proceeds from that night were donated to War Child in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.”

On June 7 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds from that night were donated to @warchilduk in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. pic.twitter.com/nsGsbLprc3 — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 28, 2020

“The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever.

“To enable War Child to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are releasing a live album, recorded on that evening. All proceeds will go direct to the charity.”

To enable @warchilduk to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are releasing a live album, recorded on that evening. All proceeds will go direct to the charity.

Pre-order here: https://t.co/QxJG3TYl61 — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 28, 2020

Pre-order Arctic Monkeys’ new live album, which comes in a variety of different formats including double heavyweight vinyl, a clear vinyl option, double CD, photobook and more, here.

See the tracklisting and artwork for the live album below.

1. Four Out Of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Do I Wanna Know?

5. Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

6. 505

7. One Point Perspective

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun

14. From The Ritz To The Rubble

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

18. Star Treatment

19. The View From The Afternoon

20. R U Mine?

Re-live Arctic Monkeys’ huge Royal Albert Hall show with NME‘s photos of the show here.

The post Arctic Monkeys announce new live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.