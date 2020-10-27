Ahead of The Mandalorian’s second season premiere on Disney+ later this week, EA and Motive Studios have released a new DLC for Star Wars Squadrons based on the show.

The free themed-supply drop adds a slew of new unlockables into the game, all based on The Mandalorian, including a bobblehead of Baby Yoda – which is officially referred to as the “mysterious creature” in the DLC. Players can also gain access to holograms, hanging flairs and decals, one from each faction of the game.

“We’ve worked with Lucasfilm to bring a few Mando-themed goodies to Star Wars Squadrons,” EA said on its official website. “The Mandalorian is something that has often been a source of inspiration for us due to its close proximity to our game’s timeline, so it only felt natural to pay homage to it.”

The Baby Yoda bobblehead will be exclusive to its faction, the New Republic, meaning it can only be equipped to ships like the X-wing or Y-wing. Baby Yoda and the rest of The Mandalorian-themed cosmetics are set to launch on October 28, with season two of the show will premiere on October 30.

Earlier this month, Star Wars Squadrons’ creative director Ian Frazier confirmed that his team currently have no post-launch content plans for the game. While Frazier did not completely rule out new content in the future, he did note that “as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service”.

Star Wars Squadrons received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Jordan Oloman when it was released earlier this month. He called the game “as close as you can to the childhood fantasy of Star Wars space combat” with a multiplayer mode that “demands to be played”.

The post Baby Yoda is headed to ‘Star Wars Squadrons’ in new DLC appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.