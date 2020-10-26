Dua Lipa to release new single ‘Fever’ with Belgian singer Angèle this week

Dua Lipa is set to release a brand new single this week – ‘Fever’ will land on Friday (October 30).

The new track, the first new song the star has released since her ‘Future Nostalgia’ album and subsequent remix record, will feature Belgian singer Angèle.

Dua announced the new song by sharing the track’s artwork and a link to pre-save it on streaming services.

It followed the pair teasing the new track by trading thermometer emojis on their respective social media platforms.

The new song follows Dua Lipa’s recent new version of ‘Future Nostalgia’ track ‘Levitating’, featuring DaBaby.

A collaboration between the singer and Miley Cyrus is reportedly also on the way, with Cyrus promising that it will drop “pretty soon”.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena 100, Cyrus said that the team-up is “perfectly a blend of the both of us” and added: “I’m super proud of it.”

Since the April release of ‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa has shared a full remix album courtesy of The Blessed Madonna.

Reviewing ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, which features the likes of Missy Elliott, Madonna and Yaeji, NME wrote: “It’s an exciting and eclectic adaptation. It was a savvy decision to recruit The Blessed Madonna: the result is a collection exciting, genre-splicing remixes that you could genuinely imagine hearing in the club.

“It may not have been the album celebration Lipa was planning, but ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ feels like a party all the same.”

Last week, Dua Lipa announced that she was rescheduling her UK and European tour behind ‘Future Nostalgia’ for the second time.

The singer initially postponed the tour until January 2021, but has now announced that the shows will not go ahead until September next year. Tickets remain valid for the new dates.

