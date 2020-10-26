Search

Beyoncé shares 80s-inspired teaser for new Ivy Park x Adidas range

October 26, 2020

"Inspired by the inner beauty, strength, resilience and energy of artists who have found their park"

Beyoncé has shared a new teaser trailer for the latest collection in her Ivy Park sportswear collaborations with Adidas.

In the 80s workout video-inspired clip, which you can see below, Beyoncé and others model new items in the range while the singer discusses life during the pandemic.

“It was the first time in my life I’ve been so still,” Beyoncé says in the clip, also features music in the form of SOPHIE’s 2018 track ‘Faceshopping’. “When you have nowhere to go, what do you do?”

The full range, called Drip 2, arrives on October 30. It’s the second from the Ivy Park and Adidas collection, following the first in January.

A description for the trailer says it is “Inspired by the inner beauty, strength, resilience and energy of artists who have found their park, this collection celebrates remaining positive and always finding joy.”

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016, initially in collaboration with Topshop. Two years later she acquired total ownership of the brand from co-founder Sir Philip Green following allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse against him.

The singer and Green had both owned 50 per cent stakes in the label, which is named after Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy.

Her partnership with Adidas was announced in April last year, along with a special run of “signature sneakers”.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ is set to arrive on vinyl for the first time this December.

Set for release on December 4, the album, which captured the singer’s much talked about 2018 Coachella set, will arrive as a 4xLP set accompanied by a 52-page booklet.

