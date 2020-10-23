Tim Burton is making a live-action ‘Addams Family’ TV series

Tim Burton is reportedly gearing up to develop a new live-action TV series focused on the fictional Addams Family.

The director and writer, known for other dark-themed works including The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Edward Scissorhands (1990), is helming the reboot. He is also reportedly negotiating to executive produce as well as direct all episodes.

Deadline reports that sources claim the new live-action series will be set in present times and be from the perspective of Wednesday Addams. No official confirmation of this has been given.

Smallville developers/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be head writers on the show, and will also serve as showrunners alongside executive producing with Burton.

MGM TV is financing the development of the series. Currently, the reboot has multiple buyers bidding for it, including Netflix, which sources say is the frontrunner.

The Addams Family was first created by American cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. The family has seen numerous screen adaptations over the years including two live-action TV series; a ’90s film franchise starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston and Christopher Lloyd, and most recently a 2019 animated movie from MGM (its sequel arrives next year).

Burton, meanwhile, previously developed and executive produced the four-season animated series Beetlejuice from 1989-91, which was loosely based on his 1988 movie of the same name. His other spooky films, among many, include Sleepy Hollow (1999), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Dark Shadows (2012).

The release date nor title for The Addams Family live-action TV reboot have not yet been confirmed.

