Watch the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s star-studded ‘The Prom’

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix film The Prom has been released – check it out below.

The film, adapted from the 2016 Broadway musical of the same name, focuses on a group of stage stars supporting a teenage girl in Indiana takes her girlfriend to the prom.

Meryl Streep will star in the film as Dee Dee Allen, opposite James Corden playing Barry Glickman – two New York actors dealing with the fact that their Broadway show has flopped.

The Prom also stars Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

Watch the first teaser trailer for The Prom here:

The official synopsis for The Prom reads: “Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

“Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

“When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Ryan Murphy recently directed another stage adaptation for Netflix with The Boys in The Band.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “This dark and doleful comedy is more than just a queer history lesson; it’s a film primed to hit some long-exposed raw nerves.”

The Prom will premiere globally on Netflix on December 11.

