Search

Discover

NEWS

Foo Fighters, Beck and more to pay tribute to Tom Petty in livestream concert

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • October 21, 2020

Marking what would have been the musician's 70th birthday

Foo Fighters and Beck will be among a number of artists paying tribute to the late Tom Petty during a livestream concert set to take place this week.

The Tom Petty Birthday Bash will kick off this Friday October 23, marking what would have been the musician’s 70th birthday. The first annual Tom Petty Birthday Bash took place in 2017 in Petty’s hometown of Gainsville, Florida.

As well as Foo Fighters and Beck, the special five-hour livestream will feature performances from Jackson Browne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Norah Jones among others.

Featured special guests are also set to appear during the livestream, including Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, The Killers, The Raconteurs and more.

The livestream will kick off on October 23 at 11pm GMT (7PM Eastern Time).

Recently, Petty’s estate issued a new album, ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, which featured previously unheard, demo and remastered tracks like ‘There Goes Angela (Dream Away)’, ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ and ‘Confusion Wheel’.

In their review of ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, NME called the release “more like a ‘lost’ album in of itself than a standard reissue”.

“From the start, it’s clear that this isn’t some posthumous dig around in a bucket of old offcuts in an attempt to bleed some money out of dedicated fans, but rather a slick and gratifying fulfillment of one of Petty’s long standing wishes.”

The post Foo Fighters, Beck and more to pay tribute to Tom Petty in livestream concert appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

7 4 2
  1. ismerai5
    ismerai5 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda Hi .. ⚡⚡⚡ do you mind being masturbated together?💚 write me here ==>> is.gd/profile9256
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.