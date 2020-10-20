Search

Paul McCartney drops major hints that ‘McCartney III’ is on the way

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • October 20, 2020

He's been dropping a series of clues using a set of dice

Paul McCartney has hinted that he is gearing up to release ‘McCartney III’, completing a trilogy of self-titled albums that he started recording before The Beatles split up.

The music icon released ‘McCartney’ in 1970 before following it a decade later with 1980’s ‘McCartney II’. Both albums were recorded at home and featured additional vocals from his late wife Linda.

McCartney fans have started to receive hints that a third release is on the way after a series of surprise animations began to appear on Spotify.

When users play songs from ‘McCartney’ and ‘McCartney II’ on the Spotify mobile app, they are greeted with an animation of a dice thrown onto the images of the album covers, with three dots facing upwards.

Over on Reddit, McCartney’s fans have also claim to have received a bag printed with his name and containing three dice.

The singer’s social media accounts have now begun teasing the release too, sharing a series of images which were accompanied by three dice emojis.

While specific details on the release are yet to emerge, online zine GodIsInTheTV claims that McCartney recorded the album in lockdown, which would be in keeping with the DIY, homespun aesthetic he utilised on the previous two records.

Speaking to GQ earlier this year, McCartney also confirmed that he had been recording during lockdown.

“I’ve been able to write and get into music, starting songs, finishing songs. I’ve had a few little things to write and it’s given me the time to finish some songs that I hadn’t found the time to get around to,” he said.

It’s also claimed that the domain name mccartneyiii.com was registered in August by CSC Corporate Domains, the company that previously registered paulmccartney.com and flaming-pie.com (for the reissue of Paul’s 1997 album earlier this year).

When visiting the site, fans are met with a ‘303 error notice’ – a cryptic and rather telling spin on the usual 404 error.

As for a release date, it’s rumoured that the record will arrive on December 11. NME has contacted Paul McCartney’s representatives for comment.

If the reports are proven to be true, the release will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Egypt Station‘ – which marked McCartney’s 17th post-Beatles album,.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “McCartney’s always been about inclusivity and openness, but this latest glimpse into his life feels like a particularly enlightening one.”

