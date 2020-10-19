Search

Discover

NEWS

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’ is Netflix’s most viewed debut season of 2020

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • October 19, 2020

The latest Ryan Murphy has been streamed by 48million households already

Ryan Murphy’s new series Ratched has proved incredibly popular with Netflix users, becoming the most viewed debut season of 2020.

The series follows a younger version of Mildred Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, played by Sarah Paulson.

However, last Friday (October 16) season one became the most streamed debut season of the year, with 48 million households watching the show over the first 28 days of its launch.

The series also claimed the top spot in its debut week of September 14-20, and was watched for 972 million minutes by the end of the week.

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson’s Nurse Ratched is very different to the classic ‘One Flew Over A Cuckoo’s Nest’ character. Credit: Netflix

Ratched sits behind The Witcher as the most-watched debut season in Netflix’s history, however, with the latter watched by 76 million households in its first month last year.

In NME‘s two-star review of Ratched, we wrote in comparison to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest: “The central character bears absolutely no relation to the one we see in the film, and the decision to call it a prequel takes a lot of nerve.

“In the film, Ratched is miserably bound by the rules; in the show she is essentially the only character to whom rules mean nothing. There are plenty of affecting moments – Judy Davis’ Nurse Betty Bucket is particularly tragic – but the series cannot hold a candle to its supposed inspiration, whose joys are all the more obvious by comparison.”

Ratched
‘Ratched’ is streaming now on Netflix. Credit: Netflix

Alongside at least one more season of Ratched, Paulson will soon be returning to work with Murphy once again on season 10 of American Horror Story.

The next season is heavily rumoured to be themed around aliens, something that the actress recently said was “possible”.

“I just think it’s possible, how about that?” she said. “I think that is… possible. I’m gonna get in so much trouble!”

The post Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’ is Netflix’s most viewed debut season of 2020 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 10 6
  1. ismerai5
    ismerai5 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/GF6h
    ...show more
  3. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/GF6h
    ...show more
  4. JodieAButler
    JodieButler Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger…. So I started...... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  5. nichellewhutton
    NichelleHutton Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  6. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa PSG vs MU ngày 21/10Link webiste:  dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-psg-vs-mu/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.