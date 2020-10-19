Search

Gorillaz to launch new Apple Music show ‘Song Machine Radio’ next week

By NME • October 19, 2020

Each member of the cartoon band will host an episode in the series

Gorillaz will launch their own Apple Music show next week, titled ‘Song Machine Radio’.

The four-episode series will see each installment hosted by a different member of the cartoon band.

The show will kick off with 2D on October 19 at 10pm BST, followed by a second episode on November 6 (8pm GMT), a third on November 23 (7pm GMT) and the final episode on December 10 at 5am GMT.

According to a press release, the series will include “personalised music selections, special guests, non-music discussions, and segments with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.” The show will reflect on the band’s 20-year journey so far, including their forthcoming record ‘Strange Timez’.

Gorillaz Robert Smith
Gorillaz and Robert Smith. CREDIT: Press

The new collection, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 23), will feature the tracks that formed the band’s Song Machine series that launched in January. ‘Strange Timez’ will feature collaborations with Slowthai and Slaves, Elton John and 6lack, St Vincent, Beck, EARTHGANG and more.

The animated band will give the songs from the record their live debut in December at a virtual concert. ‘Song Machine Live’ is set to bring together Gorillaz’s resident animator Jamie Hewlett’s visuals, coupled with live music performed by Albarn, who doubles up as the virtual band’s frontman 2D.

He’ll be joined by virtual bandmates: guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals and drummer Russel as well as the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists.

The show will take place on December 12 and 13, with different airings set for three time zones. Fans in the UK will be able to tune in on December 13 at 7pm.

