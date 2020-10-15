Search

Discover

NEWS

Stevie Nicks says Fleetwood Mac and Lindsey Buckingham “haven’t had any communication” since his heart attack

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • October 15, 2020

"You know, it lasted 43 years, so we had a really, really good run"

Stevie Nicks has revealed that she and her Fleetwood Mac bandmates “haven’t had any communication” with Lindsey Buckingham since they last exchanged letters following his 2019 heart attack.

Buckingham, who was fired from the band in April 2018, required open heart surgery in February 2019 after experiencing chest pains.

Nicks revealed last month that she sent Buckingham a letter following his health scare, urging him to “take care of yourself… and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this”.

Speaking to NME in a new interview, Nicks said that Buckingham’s heart attack “was serious” and that she and her Fleetwood Mac bandmates “wrote to him and told him that he’d better get well”.

“Being an ex-girlfriend, I wrote more than that. I said: ‘You’d better stay well and you’d take care of yourself’. The same old thing, right?

“But we haven’t had any communication [since the letter]”, she added. “It’s OK. If it’s ever meant to happen, it will. If we’re meant to communicate ever again, we will. It’s not happening right now.”

Stevie Nicks; Lindsey Buckingham (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Asked if Buckingham had acknowledged the letter they sent, Nicks said that he “wrote a kind of group letter to us all” in return.

“None of us have had any communication with him since,” she said, adding: “You know, it lasted 43 years, so we had a really, really good run.”

Earlier this week, Nicks paid tribute to TikTok star Nathan Apodaca following the viral success of his ‘Dreams’ clip.

The post Stevie Nicks says Fleetwood Mac and Lindsey Buckingham “haven’t had any communication” since his heart attack appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 4
Load more comments
  1. AmparoGood
    Amparo Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/user9524
    ...show more
  2. LucilleWilhelm
    LucilleWilhelm I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... www.Salary8.com
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Top trang cá cược bóng đá trực tuyến uy tín nhất Việt Namdailybongdavn.com/nha-cai-uy-tin-trang-ca-cuoc-bong-da-truc-tuyen-uy-tin-nhat/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.