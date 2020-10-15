Stevie Nicks says Fleetwood Mac and Lindsey Buckingham “haven’t had any communication” since his heart attack

Stevie Nicks has revealed that she and her Fleetwood Mac bandmates “haven’t had any communication” with Lindsey Buckingham since they last exchanged letters following his 2019 heart attack.

Buckingham, who was fired from the band in April 2018, required open heart surgery in February 2019 after experiencing chest pains.

Nicks revealed last month that she sent Buckingham a letter following his health scare, urging him to “take care of yourself… and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this”.

Speaking to NME in a new interview, Nicks said that Buckingham’s heart attack “was serious” and that she and her Fleetwood Mac bandmates “wrote to him and told him that he’d better get well”.

“Being an ex-girlfriend, I wrote more than that. I said: ‘You’d better stay well and you’d take care of yourself’. The same old thing, right?

“But we haven’t had any communication [since the letter]”, she added. “It’s OK. If it’s ever meant to happen, it will. If we’re meant to communicate ever again, we will. It’s not happening right now.”

Asked if Buckingham had acknowledged the letter they sent, Nicks said that he “wrote a kind of group letter to us all” in return.

“None of us have had any communication with him since,” she said, adding: “You know, it lasted 43 years, so we had a really, really good run.”

