Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as ‘Dexter’ for a new series

Michael C. Hall is set to return for a limited new series of Dexter.

Showtime have revived the serial killer drama after seven years with up to 10 new episodes.

The show will be a continuation of the original, eight-season series, which ended in 2013 with Hall’s Dexter Morgan going on self-imposed exile as a lumberjack and living a solitary life.

Production is scheduled to begin early next year for a planned autumn 2021 premiere.

Clyde Phillips who served as showrunner for the first four seasons of Dexter before leaving in 2009, will helm the new series, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Phillips and Hall will executive produce the Dexter limited series with John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

The finale of the last season firmly split fans down the middle.

It’s not unusual for the finale of a much-loved show to split opinion amongst fans, but in its eight seasons, Dexter averaged nearly 9.0 on IMDb, with the first 11 episodes of season eight also hovering in the eights and high sevens.

In contrast, however, the finale episode ‘Remember the Monsters?’, notched up a paltry 4.8.

Yvonne Strahovski, who played Hannah McKay in the Showtime show, recently said she wasn’t bothered whether fans liked the finale or not.

“I appreciate both sides,” she said during an episode of Collider Ladies Night. “I got a little bit of an insight into why they did what they did. I mean, from memory, gosh, it was a long time ago, but it was just sort of about having Dexter have nobody and that that was kind of the ultimate jail in a way for him to not have anybody left.”

Previously, Hall himself said that Dexter did not “maintain a cohesive narrative” due to the changes in writers and creatives over the years.

