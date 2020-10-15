Search

Listen to MGMT’s epic remix of ‘Spirals’ by Django Django

By Jasper Bruce • October 15, 2020

Clocking in at almost eight minutes long

Django Django have shared MGMT’s remix of their recent single ‘Spirals’.

The original version hit streaming services in September and was the band’s first song in two years. ‘Spirals’ remains Django Django’s only single for 2020 thus far.

MGMT’s remix clocks in at almost eight minutes long and arrives with a hypnotic new music video, directed by Gemma Yin. Watch it below:

 

Upon its release, Django Django announced that ‘Spirals’ would provide fans with a “glimpse at what’s to come”. While the band are yet to announce a larger body of work, the track was “specifically written as part of the forthcoming live set”.

In August, the band’s drummer, Dave Maclean, unveiled his new side project, Hugo Paris. The new moniker sees Maclean explore retro electronic sounds and kicked off with the release of his debut single, ‘Music Saves The World’.

“This track was made late one night at my house when the lockdown had just started in London,” Maclean said of the new track.

“I had a productive few weeks of making music late at night, working on ideas that I just hadn’t had the headspace to tackle for a while.”

Elsewhere, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden launched a new radio show earlier this month, entitled ‘Time Passage’. Broadcast every Monday night on WYXR Memphis 91.7FM, Van Wyngfarden termed ‘Time Passage’ “more than a show” in a social media post.

“It’ll be scary, it’ll be fun. We will emerge as one. Let’s hope we emerge at all,” he teased.

The post Listen to MGMT's epic remix of 'Spirals' by Django Django appeared first on NME.

