Search

Discover

NEWS

Joaquin Phoenix to play French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s ‘Kitbag’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • October 15, 2020

The perfect casting?

Joaquin Phoenix will portray Napoleon Bonaparte in Kitbag, the upcoming biopic by British director Ridley Scott.

Kitbag will follow the ruthless rise of the 19th century French emperor as well as his troubled relationship with his wife, Josephine. Filming is planned for next year.

Deadline reports that the movie title originates from the historic saying: “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

Phoenix, who won the best actor Academy Award this year for his lead role in Joker, has been nominated for Oscars previously for roles in Gladiator (2000), Walk The Line (2005), and The Master (2012). In Scott’s award-winning Gladiator, Phoenix also played an emperor – the Roman leader Commodus.

Kitbag is in the early stages of planning at Disney’s 20th Century Studios. The project will be directed and produced by Scott through his Scott Free production company with Kevin Walsh also producing.

Joaquin Phoenix as Emperor Commodus in ‘Gladiator’ (2000). CREDIT: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Scott, meanwhile, has wrapped up production on The Last Duel, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. The film director is due to start production in Italy in March 2021 on Gucci, which will tell the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, whom she arranged to be murdered after discovering he’d been unfaithful.

Lady Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, with a supporting cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto. Kitbag will be Scott’s next production after Gucci.

The post Joaquin Phoenix to play French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s ‘Kitbag’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 3 4
Load more comments
  1. AmparoGood
    Amparo Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/user9524
    ...show more
  2. LucilleWilhelm
    LucilleWilhelm I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... www.Salary8.com
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Top trang cá cược bóng đá trực tuyến uy tín nhất Việt Namdailybongdavn.com/nha-cai-uy-tin-trang-ca-cuoc-bong-da-truc-tuyen-uy-tin-nhat/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.