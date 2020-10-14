‘The Matrix 4’ star Jessica Henwick says the new film will “change the industry”

The Matrix 4 star Jessica Henwick has said she believes Lana Wachowski will “change the industry” with the upcoming film.

Henwick, who will be starring in the sequel, spoke of the filmmaker’s innovative techniques in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.

“There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go: ‘Matrix 4‘,” Henwick said.

“Those pinch-me moments. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then.

“I think she’s going to change the industry again with this film. There’s some camera rigs that I’ve never seen before that we’re using. That’s probably all I can say for that.”

In a statement announcing the new film, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Wachowski added her own statement, saying: “Many of the ideas [sister] Lilly [Wachowski] and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

The Matrix 4 was forced to suspend filming earlier this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film’s release was subsequently pushed to 2022.

