AC/DC say Malcolm Young would be “proud” of their new album ‘Power Up’

AC/DC have said that the late Malcolm Young would be “proud” of their latest album ‘Power Up’.

Young, who co-founded the Australian rock icons, passed away in 2017 after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Speaking ahead of ‘Power Up”s arrival on November 13, the band say that the record is a testament to the late guitarist’s memory.

“I know Mal’s not with us anymore,” his brother, Angus Young, said in a new video. “But he’s there with us in spirit. This band was his baby, his life. He was always one… ‘You keep going.'”

“He would’ve been proud of this,” singer Brian Johnson added, pointing at a copy of the album.

“His big line, every now and again he’d go: ‘If you’re a musician, it’s a bit like being on the Titanic,'” Young laughed. “The band goes down with the ship. That’s how he viewed it.”

Malcolm’s spirit is said to run through this album, given that he wrote a selection of riffs that are included on the upcoming record.

It comes after the band unveiled their comeback single ‘Shot In The Dark’ last week.

Describing the track, Angus Young told NME: “It’s a strong single from a powerful rock album. You’ll be able to hear it and know straight away that it’s AC/DC. That’s what we’ve always strived for.

“There were AC/DC tracks we’d never got the chance to work on and it was just great that everyone wanted to be a part of it. We’ve managed to get back what the world has known as AC/DC since 1980 when Bon Scott passed away.”

