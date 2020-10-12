Search

Discover

NEWS

Elton John shares unreleased track ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • October 12, 2020

"From the album that never was…"

Elton John has unveiled a previously unreleased song, ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’.

The psychedelic track was recorded in 1968 and penned alongside his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. It was originally set to be released as the title track for the singer’s debut LP, but it ultimately failed to see the light of day. He instead opted to release ‘Empty Sky’ a year later.

Sharing the track on Twitter, he wrote: “From the album that never was… ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’ was going to be the title track of my unreleased debut album in 1969. You can find it on my upcoming ‘Jewel Box’!”

The new track is just one of 60 unreleased offerings that will feature on the singer’s upcoming box set ‘Elton: Jewel Box’, which is set for release on November 13 as 4xLP, 8xCD, 3xLP and 2xLP sets.

Announcing the release last month, Elton also shared ‘Sing Me No Sad Songs’ and the Kiki Dee-featuring ‘Snow Queen’.

“To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for ‘Jewel Box’ has been an absolute pleasure,” he explained. “Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie [Taupin] and I were during the early days.

“The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.”

The post Elton John shares unreleased track ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 7 8
  1. harvey3275
    harvey3275 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. ladinjk
    ladin [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…... WWW.JOBS35.COM
    ...show more
  3. Gloold
    Darlene Smith I­­ a­­m m­­a­­k­­i­­n­­g $­­200­­ ­­p­­e­­r ­­h­­o­­u­­r­­ f­­o­­r­­ d­­o­­i­­n­­g­­ ­­o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e­­ w­­o­­r­­k ­­f­­r­­o­­m ­­h­­o­­m­­e­­. I ­­k­­e­­p­­t h­­e­­a­­r­­i­­n­­g o­­t­­h­­e­­r p­­e­­o­­p­­l­­e t­­e­­l­­l m­­e h­­o­­w m­­u­­c­­h m­­o­­n­­e­­y t­­h­­­­e­­y c­­a­­n m­­a­­k­­e o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e s­­o I d­­e­­c­­i­­d­­e­­d t­­o l­­o­­o­­k i­­n­­t­­o i­­t. W­­e­­l­­l, it w­­a­­s a­­l­­l t­­r­­u­­e a­­n­­d h­­a­­s t­­o­­t­­a­­l­­l­­y c­­h­­a­­n­­g­­e­­d m­­y l­­i­­f­­e...GOOD LUCK★★   Please visit this site for full details...www.99trickss.com
    ...show more
  4. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Dự đoán trận đấu giữa Tây Ban Nha - Ukraina 14-10dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ukraina-vs-tay-ban-nha/
    ...show more
  5. hub53929
    ECampbell23 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more
  6. aleenachris
    aleena chris I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.paydaykit.com
    ...show more
  7. hub53929
    ECampbell23 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ ★ Www.FlySalary.Com
    ...show more
  8. Arrington443
    jimmy anderson waiting for the release www.targetpayandbenefits.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.