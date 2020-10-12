David Lynch was working on a new film before COVID-19 arrived

David Lynch has confirmed that he probably would have been working on a new film if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t happen.

The cult director has not helmed a feature since 2006’s Inland Empire, though has remained busy in recent years, creating a new season of Twin Peaks in 2017 and releasing his short film What Did Jack Do? in 2019.

In a new interview with PCS Literary Magazine on YouTube, Lynch opened-up a bit on how the pandemic has affected his life.

“I am in isolation,” he explained. “I love isolation. I’m not able to make films, but I’m able to paint and work on sculpture and work on my YouTube channel. It’s pretty great. I really kind of like isolation.”

He then addressed whether he’d be working on something else if it weren’t for the current situation, the director revealing: “I don’t know for sure, but I’d probably be making a film or continuing story.”

During the pandemic, Lynch has been keeping very busy, launching a new daily video series called What Is David Working on Today? that gives insight into his creative process.

He also revived his weather report series, which originally launched in the 2000s, and shared a short animation called Fire (Pozar).

Lynch has also suggested that life after coronavirus will be “much kinder” and “more spiritual”, saying: “For some reason, we were going down the wrong path and Mother Nature just said, ‘Enough already, we’ve got to stop everything.’ This is going to last long enough to lead to some kind of new way of thinking.

“I think it’s going to be much more spiritual and much kinder and it’s going to bring us all closer together in a really strong and beautiful way. It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world.”

